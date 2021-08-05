Canadian Damian Warner wins gold medal in the men's decathlon

Canadian Damian Warner has won the gold medal in the men’s decathlon, capturing his first title in the event that crowns the “world’s greatest athlete.”

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., shattered the Olympic record with 9,018 points, becoming the fourth man in history to top the 9,000-point mark. The previous Olympic record was 8,893.

The other Canadian in the event, Pierre Lepage, placed fifth.

Warner hit several milestones over the last two days in his pursuit of gold. He set the Olympic decathlon record in the long jump, and 110-metre hurdles with 13.46 seconds and tied his own decathlon best mark in the 100 metres on Day 1.

World record-holder Kevin Mayer of France won silver with 8,726 points while Australian Ashley Moloney took bronze with 8,649.

Warner is the reigning Olympic bronze medallist and is also a world silver medallist, and he said watching Canada’s Andre De Grasse win gold in the 200 metres on Wednesday night was inspiring.

Like Warner, De Grasse had won numerous silver and bronze on the world stage before earning his gold.