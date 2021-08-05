Loading articles...

Some federal workers in Canada may be required to get COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a childcare investment announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for some federally regulated workplaces such as airlines.

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week introduced measures requiring federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to new rules including mandatory masking and weekly testing for COVID-19.

Trudeau says he fully supports that plan and that the government is in discussions with the federal public service about whether there are some categories where vaccination should be made mandatory.

Trudeau was in Quebec Thursday where he announced a child care funding agreement with Premier Francois Legault.

Legault also chose the moment to announce he will be introducing vaccine passports to receive non-essential services in his province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

