Canada, U.S. business leaders urge Congress to demand to see northern border plan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 5, 2021 9:46 am EDT
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. and Canadian business leaders is pushing Congress for a plan to ease restrictions at the land border with Canada.
The group, led by the North American Strategy for Competitiveness, wants senior congressional leaders to demand a detailed strategy from the Department of Homeland Security.
Specifically, the coalition is worried about what it calls “tremendous delays” as border agents struggle to process vaccination status and COVID-19 test results from inbound travellers.
Their letter to senior members of Congress calls on the department to explain how it plans to deal with an influx of visitors from Canada when the travel ban is finally eased.
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross into Canada beginning Monday.
The U.S., however — citing concerns about the Delta variant — has extended its own restrictions at land crossing points until Aug. 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.
The Canadian Press
