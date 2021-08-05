Loading articles...

Start time of Canada-Sweden women's soccer gold medal game changed to evening

Last Updated Aug 5, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

Members of the Canada women's Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This Friday will be Canada's first-ever appearance in an Olympic women's soccer final as they take on Sweden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong

Olympic organizers are changing the start time of the women’s soccer gold-medal game between Canada and Sweden.

A Canada Soccer spokesperson confirms the match will now be played Friday night (9 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. Eastern Time) at International Stadium Yokohama.

The kickoff was originally set for Friday morning (11 a.m. local time, Thursday 10 p.m. ET) at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Both teams requested a time change due to concerns about the players’ health and safety.

Temperatures have hovered in the mid-30s all week in the Tokyo area and the forecast is calling for more of the same Friday afternoon.

It’s Canada’s first-ever appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

