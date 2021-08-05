Some federal workers may be required to get vaccine, Prime Minister Trudeau says

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for some federally regulated workplaces such as airlines.

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations.

Doctor Theresa Tam says the discussions are large with deputy ministers and treasury board officials about who various workers interact with and the level of risk to them and those around them.

“I can’t preempt what the outcome of all those discussions might be, but again, to emphasize that it’s really important for workplaces if we’re going to have people come back to work, that everyone get the vaccine,” said Tam.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week introduced measures requiring federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to new rules, including mandatory masking and weekly testing for COVID-19.

Trudeau says he fully supports that plan and that the government is in discussions with the federal public service about whether there are some categories where vaccination should be made mandatory.

“We need to get vaccinated to get through this pandemic,” Trudeau said. “Particularly with the real concerns around the Delta variant that we are facing. It is striking hardest, obviously, on under-vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.”

Trudeau is in Quebec today, where he announced a child care funding agreement with Premier Francois Legault.

But Legault also chose the moment to announce he will be introducing vaccine passports to receive non-essential services in his province. When it first launched the idea for vaccine passports in early July, the government had said it planned to introduce the system in September.

The plan was to require Quebecers to show proof of vaccination to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high. But Legault said Thursday the province appears to be entering a fourth wave, adding that health officials are warning that infections will likely continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Canada’s chief public health doctor says it’s not certain yet when or if Canada will begin recommending vaccine booster shots for COVID-19.

Doctor Tam says the evidence on the endurance of vaccines is still in development and any decision Canada makes will be based on science.

“We’re looking at a data-driven approach. So, monitoring how our vaccine strategy is playing out is very important,” she says. “So monitoring for those breakthrough cases. Monitoring if the initially vaccinated are having breakthrough infections.”

Several European nations are planning booster shots for high-risk patients but the World Health Organization has asked wealthy countries that are already highly vaccinated to hold off on any boosters while so many people in the world are still waiting to get even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.