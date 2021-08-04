Raptors release centre Aron Baynes after 1 season

The Toronto Raptors officially waived centre Aron Baynes after just one season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Australian’s $7.35-million deal was set to become a guaranteed contract at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Although it is unclear if talks materialized with other teams, there was a chance Baynes’ contract could have been used as part of the still-developing sign-and-trade that is sending Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. Guaranteeing his contract in the hopes such a deal came to be, however, would have represented a significant financial risk to the Raptors.

He will now become a free agent, with the Raptors choosing to waive Baynes before his contract became guaranteed.

Baynes, 34, averaged 6.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 18.5 minutes in 53 games for Toronto after signing as a free agent on Nov. 25, 2020.

The move comes one day after the Raptors announced they waived DeAndre’ Bembry, Rodney Hood and Paul Watson.

Longtime Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is set to leave the organization via a sign-and-trade and join the Miami Heat. It’s reported Toronto will receive guard Goran Dragic and centre/forward Precious Achiuwa as part of the return.

That move is expected to be made official as soon as Friday.

