'Thank u for everything': Lowry pens emotional farewell Instagram post

Kyle Lowry has penned a heartfelt farewell to the city of Toronto and the country of Canada, which he has called home for the last nine seasons in the NBA.

In an Instagram post that featured a montage of photos from his time in Toronto, Lowry spoke about his growth as a player, a leader and an individual with a new franchise, a new city and a new country.

“This is hard to write but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin,” writes Lowry. “But the bond I share with you is unbreakable.”

“There’s so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as a nation. I just can’t put them all in this piece.”

Lowry recalled how the city “embraced me from the jump!” even as the team struggled to be competitive in the early going, casting doubt on his future with the franchise.

“As much as the city showed love, there were times when there was doubt and A want for trades… but that just wasn’t in the plans for me! haha,” said Lowry. “From making the playoffs for the first time in years, getting swept a few times, getting close to making the finals, finally making the finals and winning a championship! The ups and downs have been well worth it.”

On Monday, Lowry put out a social media post on Twitter saying “Miami Heat X Kyle Lowry” signalling his time with the Toronto Raptors had come to an end. Published reports say Lowry has agreed to a three-year deal with the Heat worth an estimated US$90 million in a sign-and-trade with Toronto that is expected to be officially confirmed by weeks end.

Lowry, who became the face of franchise over the course of nine seasons, says Toronto will always be his second home and he will always be tied to the franchise, the city and Canada “which makes me so happy to say.”

Lowry went on to thank the 2019 championship squad, adding that the team is in good hands with “Pascal, OG and Freddie my little brother.”

“I’ve legit gave blood, sweat, and tears and everything I’ve could!!!” he said, concluding with “Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada this will forever by HOME!!!”

Lowry departs the Raptors as the franchise leader in triple-doubles (16), three-points goals (1,518), assists (4,277) and steals (873). And with 10,540 points, he ranks second to good friend DeMar DeRozan (13,296) in the Raptors record book.