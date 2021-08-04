Loading articles...

Police trying to identify subway flasher who exposed himself on train

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 3:53 pm EDT

TTC subway departing Yonge-Bloor station in Toronto. Andrew Osmond | 680 NEWS

Toronto police have issued an indecent exposure public safety alert and are asking for help to identify a man who they say exposed himself on a subway train on two separate occasions last month.

The first incident occurred on July 12 around 5:30 p.m. while the train was near Lawrence West station. The second happened on July 28 around 7:45 a.m. while the train was near Runnymede station.

In both incidents, the man was reportedly sitting on the train and while looking at the victim, he allegedly exposed himself.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this man who allegedly exposed himself on a TTC subway train on two separate occasions in July 2021. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Investigators believe the same man was involved in both cases and are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

A clear photograph of the man has been released and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

