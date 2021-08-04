Sheridan College reverses course, makes vaccinations mandatory for students living in residence

Sheridan College says that all students living on residence and those participating in varsity athletics must be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

The college made the announcement on Wednesday through what it calls updated guidelines and “in consultation with local public health officials.”

Sheridan College says students living on residence must show that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, two weeks before their move-in date. They add that partially vaccinated students must ensure they receive their second dose no later than September 17, 2021.

A similar protocol will be in place for athletes and will be communicated to students directly, and exemptions will be made for medical or religious reasons, they said.

This comes after the college previously said it was not planning on making vaccinations mandatory for students living on residence or attending in-person classes.

“Sheridan is mandating vaccines for students living in Residences and participating in varsity sports to ensure we continue to protect the well-being of our community, particularly in settings where physical distancing may be more difficult,” Wayne Steffler, Vice President, Finance and Administration, said in a statement.

“We are confident that this requirement will support the call from our public health partners for high rates of vaccination among postsecondary students and contribute to a richer on-campus experience for our students overall.”

On July 22, a spokesperson told 680 NEWS that a recent survey of students indicated that “90 per cent plan to be vaccinated by the fall.”

“We encourage our community to refer to public health recommendations pertaining to vaccination, which suggest that vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves and our communities against COVID-19,” they wrote in an email.

But on Wednesday, the college said in a news release that Peel Public Health and Halton Public Health have “recently emphasized that high two-dose vaccination coverage among students, particularly in high-density settings with common spaces such as residences, will be necessary to prevent local outbreaks in the upcoming academic year and hopefully to allow for more opportunities for in-person activities and connection.”

Sheridan College has campuses located in Brampton (Davis Campus), Mississauga (Hazel McCallion Campus) and Oakville (Trafalgar Road Campus).

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore also announced that he had approved a change to the back-to-school plan announced Tuesday, permitting high-contact sports — such as hockey and basketball – to be played indoors.

The plan previously said those activities could only be done outside.