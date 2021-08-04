Man arrested after dog dragged by leash out of moving car in Mississauga

One man is under arrest after witnesses rescued a dog dragged by its leash outside a moving vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police received an animal complaint just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

– Winston Churchill Bv/Destination Dr #Mississauga

– Report of a dog being dragged on a leash outside of a moving car

– The dog left on the road and car fled

– Witnesses have picked up the dog and taken it to a local vet hospital.

– C/R 4:04 p.m.

– PR210266810 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 4, 2021

Witnesses told police a dog was seen being dragged by a vehicle and left on the side of the road. The car then fled the scene.

Police praised “kind hearted citizens” for rescuing the dog and taking it for treatment.

“Witnesses have picked up the dog and taken it to a local vet hospital,” police tweeted. “The dog is currently conscious and breathing.”

Police say a male driver has been taken into custody and is facing impaired driving charges along with animal cruelty and weapons dangerous.

In a late afternoon tweet, police offered no further update on the dog, saying only it had been transported to an emergency vet clinic in Oakville.