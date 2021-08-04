Loading articles...

Man arrested after dog dragged by leash out of moving car in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 6:16 pm EDT

Peel regional police cruiser in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS

One man is under arrest after witnesses rescued a dog dragged by its leash outside a moving vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police received an animal complaint just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive.

Witnesses told police a dog was seen being dragged by a vehicle and left on the side of the road. The car then fled the scene.

Police praised “kind hearted citizens” for rescuing the dog and taking it for treatment.

“Witnesses have picked up the dog and taken it to a local vet hospital,” police tweeted. “The dog is currently conscious and breathing.”

Police say a male driver has been taken into custody and is facing impaired driving charges along with animal cruelty and weapons dangerous.

In a late afternoon tweet, police offered no further update on the dog, saying only it had been transported to an emergency vet clinic in Oakville.

