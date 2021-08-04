Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lecce to announce $25M in ventilation funding for schools
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 4, 2021 6:28 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 6:59 am EDT
Education Minister Stephen Lecce attends question period at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to announce 25 million dollars more in ventilation funding for schools on Wednesday.
The announcement is related to standalone HEPA units, which are required in all classrooms in schools that don’t have mechanical ventilation.
Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest-grade filters possible and turn their systems on at least two hours before school starts.
This comes a day after the
province unveiled its back-to-school plan, which will see students resume extra-curriculars and skip masks outdoors.
But those in Grades 1 and higher will still need to mask up indoors.
