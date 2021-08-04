Loading articles...

Lecce to announce $25M in ventilation funding for schools

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 6:59 am EDT

Education Minister Stephen Lecce attends question period at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to announce 25 million dollars more in ventilation funding for schools on Wednesday.

The announcement is related to standalone HEPA units, which are required in all classrooms in schools that don’t have mechanical ventilation.

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest-grade filters possible and turn their systems on at least two hours before school starts.

RELATED:

This comes a day after the province unveiled its back-to-school plan, which will see students resume extra-curriculars and skip masks outdoors.

But those in Grades 1 and higher will still need to mask up indoors.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:51 AM
NB 404 north of HWY 7 the HOV lane is blocked by emergency crews dealing with a vehicle in the median
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
Sunny and seasonal today. The guaranteed high is 27 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more