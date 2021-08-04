Lecce to announce $25M in ventilation funding for schools

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to announce 25 million dollars more in ventilation funding for schools on Wednesday.

The announcement is related to standalone HEPA units, which are required in all classrooms in schools that don’t have mechanical ventilation.

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest-grade filters possible and turn their systems on at least two hours before school starts.

This comes a day after the province unveiled its back-to-school plan, which will see students resume extra-curriculars and skip masks outdoors.

But those in Grades 1 and higher will still need to mask up indoors.