Canadian Andre De Grasse wins gold medal in men's 200m

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, reacts after his semifinal of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canadian Andre De Grasse has captured the gold medal in the men’s 200m, his second medal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

De Grasse ran the 200-metre sprint in 19.62 seconds, improving on the record he set for Canada in the semi-final.

The other Canadian in the race, Aaron Brown, failed to get on the podium, finishing sixth.

U.S. sprinters Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles captured silver and bronze.

The Markham, Ont. native is still the only Canadian man to capture a medal so far in the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s De Grasse’s first gold medal and fifth Olympic medal.

