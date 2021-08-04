Study: Constant cleaning of TTC buses causing significant delays

Constant cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic may be delaying TTC buses, according to new analysis of transit data.

The Toronto Star reports the enhanced disinfection protocols related to COVID-19 are the leading cause of slowdowns during this pandemic.

Epidemiologist Colin Furness tells the Star the TTC should reconsider its approach.

He says it is counterproductive if surface cleaning is causing bus delays to the extent that it could be creating more crowding.

The transit agency is spending about a million dollars a month on daily disinfection.

The Star reports the average minimum time of each cleaning-related delay was greater than 12 minutes.