Loading articles...

Study: Constant cleaning of TTC buses causing significant delays

Constant cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic may be delaying TTC buses, according to new analysis of transit data.

The Toronto Star reports the enhanced disinfection protocols related to COVID-19 are the leading cause of slowdowns during this pandemic.

Epidemiologist Colin Furness tells the Star the TTC should reconsider its approach.

He says it is counterproductive if surface cleaning is causing bus delays to the extent that it could be creating more crowding.

The transit agency is spending about a million dollars a month on daily disinfection.

The Star reports the average minimum time of each cleaning-related delay was greater than 12 minutes.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:51 AM
NB 404 north of HWY 7 the HOV lane is blocked by emergency crews dealing with a vehicle in the median
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
Sunny and seasonal today. The guaranteed high is 27 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more