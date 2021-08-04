Canadians don't want to give up working from home: poll

Poll: 20% would quit immediately, 25% would start looking for new job if forced back to office

CALGARY – Many companies are expecting to have workers back in the office sometime next month.

But, according to a survey from Angus Reid, several Canadians say they’d look for a new job if they’re forced to go back.

The pollster finds nearly half of those questioned would either quit immediately (20 per cent) or still go back but start looking for a new job (25 per cent) if they’re forced to go back to the office.

According to a survey from Angus Reid, several Canadians say they’d look for a new job if they’re forced to go back to the office post-pandemic. (CREDIT: Angus Reid)

Only 27 per cent said they would prefer to return working primarily to the office.

People aged 18-34 and men were the most likely to say they would reconsider their employment if the expectation was to go back to the office.

Based on this data, Angus Reid suspects hybrid office options will be in high demand as the world shifts to post-pandemic life.

Nearly three-in-four Canadians who have been working from home said they’ve been very productive away from the office and they want to keep it that way.

Three-in-five said the same about their mental health.