Canada wins silver in women's C1 200m at Tokyo Olympics

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 11:19 pm EDT

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Team Canada competes during the Women's Canoe Single 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won a historic silver medal in the women’s C1 200m sprint race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old paddler from Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished the sprint in a time of 46.786 seconds, behind American Nevin Harrison.

Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan claimed bronze.

Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., finished 8th with a time of 47.834.

This marked the first time medals were awarded in this event at the Olympic Games.

The result gives Canada 16 medals, including four gold, five silver, and seven bronze.

Female athletes have accounted for 14 of Canada’s medal total at these Games.

A dominant canoeing force for more than a decade, Vincent-Lapointe had to wait for the sport’s international federation and the International Olympic Committee to make room for women to race at the Olympics.

That finally happened in Japan, but Vincent-Lapointe also had to fight to clear her name following an “adverse analytical finding” during an out-of-competition drug test two years ago.

