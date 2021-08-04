Dear manager, I quit (because I'm burned out)

In today’s Big Story podcast, a new study by RBC found the number of people who left their jobs in June tripled compared to the same month in 2020. RBC expects 125,000 people to retire in the second half of the year as baby boomers just opt out of the daily grind. Managers are worried and trying to keep people by offering all kinds of mental health and wellness benefits. But nothing’s working because we’re still not addressing the root causes of burnout. We need a new kind of corporate workplace that doesn’t make us feel this way. How do we do that?

Guest: Karen K. Ho

Guest-host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.