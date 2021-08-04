Loading articles...

Airbnb says 'misunderstanding' led to booking confusion with actor John Cleese

Last Updated Aug 4, 2021 at 4:03 pm EDT

English actor John Cleese poses for photos during a ceremony to receive Sarajevo Film Festival's top honour award, the Heart of Sarajevo Award, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on August 16, 2017. John Cleese is shopping for an island villa and hopes his Canadian fans might help him finance it. The Monty Python comedian recently settled into a temporary home on the Caribbean island of Nevis, a getaway of beautiful resorts and sandy beaches, and once he can afford it, Cleese says he'll be looking for a more permanent spot in a sunny destination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Amel Emric

Airbnb says a ‘misunderstanding’ led to British actor John Cleese being left without a place to stay while working on a movie in Ontario’s cottage country.

On Monday, Cleese issued a call on Twitter asking the residents of Huntsville, Ont., if they had a home he could stay in, as the house he had booked on Airbnb had been given to someone else.

Airbnb said Wednesday that Cleese’s team requested a booking in a Huntsville home, but the host never actually accepted the request.

As a result, the lodging company says Cleese’s charges were automatically refunded.

Cleese tweeted later on Monday thanking people for their lodging suggestions, and noted that all local hotels seemed to be full.

Airbnb said they’ve been in touch with Cleese’s team and have offered a coupon for his next stay with the company.

“Wherever he stays, we hope Mr. Cleese and his team have an incredible experience in the beautiful Muskoka region,” read a statement from the company.

