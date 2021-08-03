Loading articles...

Unconscious man pulled from water at Sugar Beach

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 3:57 pm EDT

Rescue crews at Sugar Beach on Monday, Aug., 3, 2021 after a man was pulled from the water. Arthur Pressick/CityNews

Toronto police were called to Sugar Beach in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon after reports that a man jumped into the water and failed to surface.

It happened just before 2 p.m.

The Marine Unit responded and found a man in his 40s unconscious.

He’s been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No further details were immediately available.

