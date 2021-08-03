Loading articles...

Toronto, Raptors fans react to the end of the Kyle Lowry era

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 9:30 am EDT

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy up for the fans during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Breaking up is hard to do.

Kyle Lowry has played his last game as a Toronto Raptor.

Lowry put out a social media post to his Twitter followers on Monday, signaling the end of an era for Canadian basketball fans.

Reports suggest Lowry has agreed to a three-year $90 million deal in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat that will send veteran point guard Goran Dragic and power forward Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors.

NBA deals are not official until noon on Friday. Nonetheless the post from Lowry all but confirms the end of the point guards time in Toronto.

He will, at least for the time being, be know as ‘The GROAT.’ The Greatest Raptor Of All-Time.

It’s hard to argue the case for anyone else.

Lowry spent nine seasons with Canada’s only NBA franchise. Without question the most successful stretch in the team’s existence.

The Raptors struggled in Lowry’s first year, and struggled again in last year’s injury riddled, COVID plagued season in spent in Tampa. But it was the seven years in between that saw the Raptors win more than any other NBA franchise during that stretch.

The culmination, of course, was a 2019 NBA championship. The first for the Raptors. The first for Canada. The first major professional sports title for Toronto since the Blue Jays in 1993.

After the news broke Monday evening the reactions came pouring in. With some expressing sadness, some recalling fond memories, some calling for statues or honorary streets.

What was missing from the endless tributes to Lowry was any bitterness or resentment towards his decision to move on from the franchise he led for nine seasons and seven playoff runs.

For the City of Toronto, for Raptors fans, the respect for Kyle Lowry is real.

 

