Peel police asking for public's help in Mississauga shopping centre sex assault investigation

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

Peel police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they allege are two “similar” sexual assaults at a Mississauga shopping centre.

The first alleged incident occurred on July 17 at a shopping centre in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway.

Police allege the victim was walking around a department store when a man starting following the victim.

Investigators said the man allegedly filmed and photographed the victim before sexually assaulting the victim.

On Aug. 2, police allege a man followed a separate victim around a department store. The victim in this instance confronted the man, police said.

Jordan Jefferies, a 26-year-old Kitchener resident was arrested and charged on Aug. 2 with Criminal Harassment x2, Voyeurism and Sexual Assault, police said.

He will appear in Brampton court on Oct. 29.

Police describe Jefferies as male, about six feet tall, around 190 lbs, with a thin build, black long curly hair that is sometimes worn in a bun. He also has a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

