Pregnant woman seriously injured in collision near Danforth and Pharmacy Avenues

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 3:41 pm EDT

Scene where pregnant pedestrian struck at Danforth and Pharmacy.

Toronto Police say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the scene near Danforth and Pharmacy avenues at around 12:30 p.m.

The victim is believed to be in her 20s. Paramedics said she is expected to survive.

The condition of her unborn child is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Roads in the area have been reopened.

