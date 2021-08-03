Opposition members react to Ford government's back-to-school plan: 'Too little too late'

Ontario government opposition members are reacting to the Ford government’s back-to-school plan to see students return to in-person class come September.

On Tuesday, provincial Liberal leader Steven Del Duca issued a statement accusing Doug Ford of ignoring the science and saying the Premier “isn’t planning for a safe or supportive return to in-person learning.”

“Doug Ford is abandoning our children, parents, and education workers. Ontario Liberals are the only party with a real plan to ensure our kids can be safe and successful when they return to school in September.”

The Green Party called on Ford to prioritize mental health in a “much delayed back to school plan.”

“Ford and [Stephen] Lecce must address the severe mental health impact the pandemic has had on many kids across Ontario,” said GPO Deputy Leader Abhijeet Manay. “That needs to be a cornerstone of the back-to-school plan.”

Next month, Ontario students returning to schools will be able to play on sports teams, use instruments in music class, go on field trips, and ditch masks outdoors, even if distance can’t be maintained.

The updated plan includes extracurricular activities resuming, relaxed rules on using shared spaces such as libraries and cafeterias, and continuing to require masks indoors for students in Grades 1 and up.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will not be available to answer questions about the plan until Wednesday when he is set to announce $25 million more in ventilation funding for standalone HEPA units.

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest-grade filters possible and turn their systems on at least two hours before school starts, and schools without are expected to have standalone HEPA filter units in all classrooms.

“More than one month ago, Ontario Liberals proposed a real plan to get our kids back in classrooms safely and with the support they need,” Del Duca added.

“The plan called for a cap on class sizes at 20, prioritized in-person learning, more mental health support, more support for kids with special needs, and suspending the 2022 EQAO testing.”

Students will be attending in person for full days, five days a week – unless they have opted for remote learning – and high school students will have timetables with no more than two courses at a time.

However, the plan warns school boards to be prepared for potential closure without listing circumstances that might lead to that.

Protocols may be rolled back over time, dependent on vaccination rates, but the government isn’t making shots mandatory for staff or students.

“Ontario Liberals are also the only party with the courage to follow the science on mandatory vaccinations for frontline workers in education and healthcare. Both Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath have come out against mandatory vaccinations for frontline staff in education and healthcare,” said Del Duca.

“Their lack of political courage is jeopardizing another school year for our students – Ontario’s third school year to be impacted by COVID-19.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Education critic Marit Stiles say Ford’s unwillingness to make investments into student and staff safety in schools is “rolling the dice with kids’ wellbeing.”

“Ontario should be doing everything possible to protect students and staff and prevent in-school learning from being disrupted by outbreaks or exposures,” said Horwath.

“But Doug Ford is cutting $800 million from schools for this school year, which means penny-pinching on the safety plan. He’s allowing jam-packed classrooms again. He’s not taking any new actions to get kids vaccinated or help them recover academically or emotionally. He’s rolling the dice with our kids’ well-being.”

Horwath announced former president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), Harvey Bischoff, will be the Ontario NDP’s candidate in Brantford-Brant.