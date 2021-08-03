Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut releases path forward to live with COVID-19, ease public health restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 3, 2021 3:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 3:21 pm EDT
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government has released a long-term plan that will work toward treating COVID-19 like any other vaccine-preventable disease.
The plan, which is called Nunavut’s Path: Living with COVID-19, outlines the steps needed to gradually reduce and eventually eliminate public health restrictions in the territory.
Nunavut has no active cases of COVID-19, but the plan says that variants of concern represent the most significant risk factor as the territory considers its next steps in easing restrictions.
The plan says the ultimate goal is to end the territory’s public health emergency, which has been in place for more than a year.
Vaccine uptake in each of Nunavut’s 25 fly-in communities would also determine the type of restrictions put in place if an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred.
It has been nearly two months since Nunavut’s last active case of COVID-19 and about 66 per cent of its population older than 12 is now fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.
The Canadian Press
