John Cleese asks Ontario town for a place to stay after Airbnb falls through

HUNSTVILLE, Ont – John Cleese is looking for a place to stay near Huntsville, Ontario–and the community is delivering.

The famous actor, known most for his role in Monty Python, tweeted out Monday that his Airbnb booking had fallen through.

He asked if someone had a place for him to stay.

Does anyone in Huntsville, Ontario have a nice place I can rent to live in while I make a film Airbnb took our money but now say they've given our house to someone else (Why did they take the money, then ?) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 2, 2021

He got back more than 800 replies and offers from nearby cottage country.

Cleese has thanked people for their replies and says he is looking through them.

So many helpful suggestions ! We'll follow them up Thanks, Ontarians !! — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 2, 2021

Airbnb has also replied with an apology for the confusion.