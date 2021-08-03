Loading articles...

John Cleese asks Ontario town for a place to stay after Airbnb falls through

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 1:02 pm EDT

English actor John Cleese poses for photos during a ceremony to receive Sarajevo Film Festival's top honour award, the Heart of Sarajevo Award, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on August 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Amel Emric

HUNSTVILLE, Ont – John Cleese is looking for a place to stay near Huntsville, Ontario–and the community is delivering.

The famous actor, known most for his role in Monty Python, tweeted out Monday that his Airbnb booking had fallen through.

He asked if someone had a place for him to stay.

He got back more than 800 replies and offers from nearby cottage country.

Cleese has thanked people for their replies and says he is looking through them.

Airbnb has also replied with an apology for the confusion.

