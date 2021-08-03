How to talk about 'the end of the world'

In today’s Big Story podcast, in recent weeks, there has been disastrous flooding in Europe, India, Arizona and in China. Summer temperatures have broken records from Canada to Pakistan. Toronto had the second worst air quality in the world because of wildfires in northern Ontario.

Despite all this, we are still struggling to come to grips with the fact that we are living through a climate emergency. Why can’t our brains process the reality in front of us? If seeing the effects of climate change in our own backyards doesn’t make us take the threat seriously then what will? Is there anything anyone can say that will wake people up to the need for serious climate action?

The first step might be to stop framing it as the end of the world.

Guest: Alex Steffen, The Snap Forward

Guest Host: Fatima Syed

