Canadians De Grasse, Brown qualify for men's 200m final at Tokyo Olympics

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 9:07 am EDT

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada will have two runners representing the country in the men’s 200m final Wednesday, the reigning silver medalist Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown.

A new Canadian record was set by De Grasse as he finished first in the third semi-final at a time of 19.73 seconds. It was also the fastest qualifying time of the semi-finals.

Toronto native Brown qualified first in the second semi-final, third overall, after what appeared to be a virtual tie between the Canadian, Joe Fahnbulleh of Liberia and Noah Lyles of the U.S at 19.99.

De Grasse already has one medal from the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze in the men’s 100m.

Two Canadians also qualified for the men’s 5000m final, Justyn Knight and Mohammed Ahmed. It will be run on August 6.

 

