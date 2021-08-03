Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canadians De Grasse, Brown qualify for men's 200m final at Tokyo Olympics
by News staff
Posted Aug 3, 2021 8:12 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 9:07 am EDT
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, competes in a heat of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada will have two runners representing the country in the men’s 200m final Wednesday, the reigning silver medalist Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown.
A new Canadian record was set by De Grasse as he finished first in the third semi-final at a time of 19.73 seconds. It was also the fastest qualifying time of the semi-finals.
Toronto native Brown qualified first in the second semi-final, third overall, after what appeared to be a virtual tie between the Canadian, Joe Fahnbulleh of Liberia and Noah Lyles of the U.S at 19.99.
De Grasse already has one medal from the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze in the men’s 100m.
Two Canadians also qualified for the men’s 5000m final, Justyn Knight and Mohammed Ahmed. It will be run on August 6.
