Child dies days after Burlington drowning incident

A 19-month-old child has died several days after a drowning incident at a home in Burlington.

Halton police say they were called to a home in the Kevin Crescent and Folkway Drive area just before 2 p.m. on July 25 following reports of a child drowning in a swimming pool.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition after paramedics preformed life-saving measures on scene.

Police have confirmed the child passed away in hospital on Saturday. The child’s gender has not been confirmed.

Investigators say the child lived at the home where the incident occurred.

The circumstances are still under investigation.