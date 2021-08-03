Loading articles...

Child dies days after Burlington drowning incident

A 19-month-old child has died several days after a drowning incident at a home in Burlington.

Halton police say they were called to a home in the Kevin Crescent and Folkway Drive area just before 2 p.m. on July 25 following reports of a child drowning in a swimming pool.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition after paramedics preformed life-saving measures on scene.

Police have confirmed the child passed away in hospital on Saturday. The child’s gender has not been confirmed.

Investigators say the child lived at the home where the incident occurred.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:18 AM
#WB401 approaching Brock St. - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:49 AM
Sunny and seasonal today! The guaranteed high is 27 degrees. A solid stretch of weather for the GTA so make those outdoor plans!
Latest Weather
Read more