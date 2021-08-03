Federal election can be held safely despite COVID concerns: Hajdu

Speculation over a fall federal election has been mounting in recent months

Federal health minister says Elections Canada has indicated it's prepared should a vote be called

OTTAWA – The federal health minister maintains an election could be held safely in our country, despite the threats of a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

A federal election call could be around the corner, with speculation about a fall vote mounting in recent months.

With concerns about another potential rise in virus cases abound, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu is expressing confidence proper precautions will be in place, if Canadians are to head to the polls in months’ time.

“Elections Canada has indicated that they are prepared and ready, should an election get called, to do so safely,” she said.

Hajdu adds different areas of the country are facing different COVID-19 situations, and that parties must act responsibly with their campaigns.

“We all have a responsibility as leaders, elected leaders, to act appropriately based on disease epidemiology in our region,” she explained.

“I would hope that all political parties take seriously the importance of this fragile recovery and conduct themselves in accordance with the local and provincial health rules.”

The Liberal minister wouldn’t speculate on the timing of a campaign, however, there is growing speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could visit Rideau Hall to ask the Governor General to drop the writ as early as this weekend or next for a mid-September vote.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says holding a campaign now would be irresponsible, and that the focus of the government should be on the pandemic and vaccinations.

“There is no cause, there is no reason to have an election but for the fact that Justin Trudeau wants power,” he said.

“I just don’t think it’s the right time, I think the priority should be getting people vaccinated.”

Polls show the Liberals with a healthy lead over the Conservatives and NDP. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a top issue on the minds of voters.

The Trudeau Liberals are hoping to secure a majority, after they failed to secure enough seats in 2019 to gain full control of the parliamentary agenda.

There are currently more than 6,400 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. To date, more than 49 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in this country, with close to 60 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Experts have warned that a fourth wave of COVID-19 is inevitable. However, they note how severe it gets will depend heavily on vaccination rates.

Canada’s top doctor said at the end of July the country could be on the brink of another wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, if reopening plans happen too quickly before enough people have been vaccinated.