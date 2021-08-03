Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police searching for suspects after puppy stolen during Brampton home invasion
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 3, 2021 4:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 5:05 pm EDT
Peel Police say suspects stole a 5-week old American bulldog puppy in a Brampton home invasion. Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police are looking for suspects allegedly responsible for stealing a five-week-old puppy during a home invasion in Brampton.
On July 12, police say armed suspects broke into a residence near Great Lakes Drive and Sandalwood Parkway. There were three adults and four children present in the home at the time of the robbery, and one resident, a male adult, was assaulted.
Police say the suspects stole property and escaped with the puppy in a two-door dark-coloured BMW.
The puppy, an American Bulldog, responds to “Dreams” or “Dreamy,” and officers say the dog is currently recovering from surgery and will require medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.