7 injured, 1 critically, in 2-vehicle crash on Fort Erie-bound QEW

Last Updated Aug 3, 2021 at 6:01 pm EDT

The OPP coat of arms, in Toronto, December 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/J.P. Moczulski

A serious collision has closed all lanes of the Fort Erie-bound QEW at Victoria Street in Jordan.

The OPP says a car rear-ended a minivan.

Six people were in the minivan, and one was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants in the van were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The lone occupant of the car that rear-ended the van also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police expect the eastbound lanes to remain closed for several hours.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

