Group of people allegedly armed with knives seen approaching people at Yonge-Dundas Square, police say

Toronto police say four people are in custody following reports a group of people allegedly armed with knives were seen approaching people at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Police said they were called to the square late Monday evening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they took four people into custody.

Two firearms and one knife were recovered from the area, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators said they continue to look into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.