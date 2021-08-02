Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Scarborough hotel room fire

Last Updated Aug 2, 2021 at 9:36 am EDT

File photo of a Toronto Fire truck. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after a fire in a hotel room in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Roycroft Motel in the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive around 7 a.m. for reports of smoke in a hotel room.

Police arrived on the scene before paramedics and say they struggled to get into the room due to the smoke.

A man was found unconscious in the room and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was the only occupant in the room.

Toronto Fire says the blaze was quickly extinguished. Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EBQEW ramp to Guelph Line - stalled vehicle blocks right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:57 PM
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has ended for the City of Hamilton and now we're just watching some additional rain hea…
Latest Weather
Read more