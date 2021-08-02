Man seriously injured in Scarborough hotel room fire

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after a fire in a hotel room in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Roycroft Motel in the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive around 7 a.m. for reports of smoke in a hotel room.

Police arrived on the scene before paramedics and say they struggled to get into the room due to the smoke.

A man was found unconscious in the room and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was the only occupant in the room.

Toronto Fire says the blaze was quickly extinguished. Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.