Kyle Lowry joining Heat after nine seasons with Raptors

Kyle Lowry, widely considered the greatest Toronto Raptors player of all time, is leaving the organization after nine seasons.

Lowry is joining good friend Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat. Lowry made the announcement himself on his social media accounts, but the terms of the contract were not immediately clear. NBA free agents cannot sign new contracts until 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday.

The 35-year-old leaves the Raptors after leading the most successful on-court stretch in franchise history, highlighted by winning the 2019 NBA championship. The six-time all-star guided the Raptors to the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons from 2013-20 after the team had reached the postseason only five times in its first 18 seasons.

The Philadelphia native is second on most of the team’s all-time lists behind long-time teammate and friend DeMar DeRozan, including games played (601) and points (10,540). He is the franchise leader in assists (4,277), steals (873) and triple-doubles (16).

Injuries limited Lowry to just 46 games last season, but he still averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists — both above his overall career averages.

Lowry became a free agent after his one-year, $30.5-million contract with the Raptors expired. His departure signals is the latest step in a transition for the franchise, led by a core of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.