Man seriously injured in vehicle rollover on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 2, 2021 at 9:08 am EDT

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Highway 401 in Mississauga in the early hours of Monday morning.

Peel paramedics were called to the scene near Hurontario Street around 1:20 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

A section of the highway was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

