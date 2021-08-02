Loading articles...

Person stabbed near Hurontario Street and Dundas in Mississauga, police say

Peel police investigate a stabbing in the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West area in Mississauga on Aug. 2, 2021. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Peel police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West area for a report of a stabbing.

A male stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Peel Paramedics said.

Investigators said they are searching for two suspects. The first suspect is described as male, about six feet tall, in his early 20s and was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a male, in his early 20s and was seen wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I80706 CLEARED: DUNDAS ST E EB at PEMBROKE ST to SHERBOURNE ST
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: *rubs eyes* Our dew points in Toronto and the GTA are in the single digits! This means MAXIMUM COMFORT! Go and enjoy this!…
Latest Weather
Read more