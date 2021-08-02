Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Person stabbed near Hurontario Street and Dundas in Mississauga, police say
by News Staff
Posted Aug 2, 2021 3:38 pm EDT
Peel police investigate a stabbing in the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West area in Mississauga on Aug. 2, 2021. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)
Peel police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Mississauga Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West area for a report of a stabbing.
A male stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Peel Paramedics said.
Investigators said they are searching for two suspects. The first suspect is described as male, about six feet tall, in his early 20s and was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.
The second suspect is described as a male, in his early 20s and was seen wearing dark clothing and a red hat.
No other information has been released by the police at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
{* loginWidget *}