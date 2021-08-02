Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada advances to women's soccer final with 1-0 win over United States
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 2, 2021 7:52 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 2, 2021 at 10:02 am EDT
Canada's players celebrate after winning 1-0 to United States during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Canadian women’s soccer team to a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States at the Tokyo Games.
American defender Tierna Davidson was called for a foul after her left foot hit Deanna Rose’s leg just inside the penalty area as they chased a loose ball.
Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul pointed to the penalty spot after a review. American goalkeeper Adrianna Franch dived to the correct side but couldn’t get a piece of Fleming’s powerful right-footed shot.
Canada will next play the winner of the other semifinal between fifth-ranked Sweden and No. 9 Australia. That game goes later at Yokohama Stadium.
The gold-medal game was set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium, a day after the bronze-medal game at Kashima.
Canadian captain Christine Sinclair had a hat trick in the last Olympic meeting between Canada and the U.S. in 2012, a memorable 4-3 win for the Americans in extra time at Old Trafford.
Canada would go on to win bronze that year and would repeat that third-place result four years later at the Rio Games.