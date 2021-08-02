Loading articles...

Canada advances to women's soccer final with 1-0 win over United States

Last Updated Aug 2, 2021 at 10:02 am EDT

Canada's players celebrate after winning 1-0 to United States during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Canadian women’s soccer team to a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States at the Tokyo Games.

American defender Tierna Davidson was called for a foul after her left foot hit Deanna Rose’s leg just inside the penalty area as they chased a loose ball.

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul pointed to the penalty spot after a review. American goalkeeper Adrianna Franch dived to the correct side but couldn’t get a piece of Fleming’s powerful right-footed shot.

Canada will next play the winner of the other semifinal between fifth-ranked Sweden and No. 9 Australia. That game goes later at Yokohama Stadium.

The gold-medal game was set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium, a day after the bronze-medal game at Kashima.

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair had a hat trick in the last Olympic meeting between Canada and the U.S. in 2012, a memorable 4-3 win for the Americans in extra time at Old Trafford.

Canada would go on to win bronze that year and would repeat that third-place result four years later at the Rio Games.

