Person dies following Parkdale apartment building fire

Toronto Fire Services is investigating after a person died in a Parkdale apartment fire late Monday afternoon.

Fire said they were called to 245 Dunn Avenue, just south of Queen Street West, for a report of dark smoke on the 20th floor of the building.

EMS said a person was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner has been called in to investigate.

The fire is now out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.