Person dies following Parkdale apartment building fire

Last Updated Aug 2, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

Toronto Fire Services said a person is dead following a fire on the 20th floor of 245 Dunn Avenue on Aug. 2, 2021. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Toronto Fire Services is investigating after a person died in a Parkdale apartment fire late Monday afternoon.

Fire said they were called to 245 Dunn Avenue, just south of Queen Street West, for a report of dark smoke on the 20th floor of the building.

EMS said a person was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner has been called in to investigate.

The fire is now out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

 

 

 

