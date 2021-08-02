17-year-old injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Mississauga in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene on Darcel Avenue and Woodruff Crescent shortly before 2:45 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in serous condition and is currently stable.

Peel police say the suspect vehicle involved was a dark coloured sedan.

No further information has been released at this time.