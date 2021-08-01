Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Midland and Eglinton Avenue East, police say

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area for a report of a collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.