Ontario reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, 9M-plus now fully vaccinated

Last Updated Aug 1, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

A healthcare worker waits at their station before doors open at a Covid vaccine centre in Toronto on Friday, July 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young

For the fourth straight day the province of Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed 218 new infections on Sunday. That’s a drop from the 258 cases reported the previous day. However, a week ago there were just 172 cases reported.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to climb, up to 189.

Toronto reported 40 new cases, while there were 33 in Peel Region, and 23 in York Region as the three regions accounted for more than a third of all new cases.

Another two people have died as a result of the virus, raising the provincial total to 9,347.

The province administered 60,583 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bringing the total number of doses administered to more than 19.5 million. As well, the number of people who have been fully vaccinated in the province has surpassed nine million.

