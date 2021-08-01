MUST-WATCH: Fast, furious families and the Green Knight enter the Top 10!

Fast cars, green knights, and cruises in the jungle entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! Perhaps a new show about a world of centaurs will take the top spot? Or maybe the fast franchise about family will come in first place? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

The Green Knight



Platform: Cinemas

Starting off this week with a medieval tale!

The Green Knight is the latest film from A24, and it’s directed by David Lowery (who previously made a Ghost Story). This latest adaptation of the Arthurian tale stars the incredibly handsome Dev Patel (from Slumdog Millionaire and the Personal History of David Copperfield) as Sir Gawain. One day, a mythical creature called the Green Knight (played by Ralph Ineson from the Witch and Chernobyl) comes to King Arthur’s court, and asks that any of his knights try to cut him down. Sir Gawain succeeds in chopping off his head, at which point the Green Knight picks his head up. He then gives Sir Gawain one year until he will return the favour. Also starring Joel Edgerton (from the Underground Railroad), Alicia Vikander (from Ex Machina) and Sean Harris (from Mission: Impossible – Fallout), this is a surreal tale sure to provoke!

You can watch this film in the cinema now!

Jungle Cruise



Streaming platform: Disney+/Cinemas

If you’re more in the mood for a film that feels like a theme park ride, this film perfectly captures that feeling!

Jungle Cruise is the latest film from Disney. Similar to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it’s based on a ride at various Disney theme parks. This film stars Emily Blunt (from a Quiet Place and Sicario) and the Rock (from Ballers and Moana) as an explorer and a ship captain respectively. They team up in the Amazon to search for the mythical Tree of Life, in hopes to help the military during World War I. This film also stars Édgar Ramírez (from the Undoing) as the famed conquistador Aguirre (famously portrayed by Klaus Kinski in Aguirre: The Wrath of God), and Jesse Plemons (from I’m Thinking of Ending Things) as Prince Joachim of Prussia, an aristocrat hoping to revitalize the German war effort with the Tree of Life.

You can check this out at the cinema now, or on Disney+ via Premier Access!

Centaurworld



Streaming platform: Netflix

Perhaps you’re in the mood for something a little lighter?

Centaurworld is an animated musical show for the whole family! It’s about a Horse (voiced by Kimiko Glenn from Orange is the New Black) who lives in a world plagued by war. While her and her Rider (voiced by Jessie Mueller from the Post) are attacked, Horse accidentally falls over a cliff with a special artifact that transports her into a bright, colourful world filled with centaurs! Horse finds she can now speak (and sing) and decides to team up with a variety of centaurs to try to head back to her world. Also starring Parvesh Cheena (from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Chris Diamantopoulos (from Silicon Valley), and Josh Radnor (from How I Met Your Mother), this is a light, but occasionally heavy show sure to entertain!

You can watch all episodes on Netflix now!

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible



Streaming platform: Crave

Here’s a documentary for all the sports fans!

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible takes a look at basketball superstar Kevin Garnett. This documentary was created by Showtime. He was drafted out of high school into the NBA, has played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets, and has won both the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also starred in Uncut Gems (by the Safdie brothers), one of Adam Sandler’s best films. Garnett played himself in this film, which documented the Celtics’ championship win in 2012.

You can watch this documentary on Crave now!

F9



Streaming platform: VOD/Cinemas

Lastly, a family film!

F9 is, despite the name, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise. This latest entry sees John Cena (from Trainwreck and Bumblebee) joining the franchise, playing Jakob Toretto. That’s the younger brother of Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel of the Guardians of the Galaxy films), and he’s angry that the man who’s all about family hasn’t kept in contact with him. Also joining the franchise in this film is Michael Rooker (from Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer), who joins a cast of numerous returning actors. These include Charlize Theron (from Mad Max: Fury Road), Michelle Rodriguez (from Lost) and Sung Kang (from Power).

You can check this film out either in the cinema, or on your video on demand service of choice now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix

9. Jungle Cruise – Disney+/Cinemas

8. The Forever Purge – VOD/Cinemas

7. Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible – Crave

6. Space Jam: A New Legacy – VOD/Cinemas

5. Centaurworld – Netflix

4. F9 – VOD/Cinemas

3. Ted Lasso (Season 2) – Apple TV+

2. Zola – VOD/Cinemas

1. The Green Knight – Cinemas