Charges upgraded after man dies of head injuries suffered in assault
by News Staff
Posted Aug 1, 2021 2:28 pm EDT
Steven Mitchell, 46, has been identified by police as the 44th homicide victim of the year in Toronto. TPS/HO
A Toronto man is now facing manslaughter charges after a 46-year-old man injured in a fight last month died.
Police say a group of people were in the area of the boat launch located at Bluffer’s Park on the morning of July 19 when two men became involved in a physical altercation.
Investigators say one of the men then made his way to hospital with a critical head injury.
Police arrested 37-year-old Nathan Hill the following day and charged him with aggravated assault.
On Sunday, police said the victim had died in hospital of his injuries. He has been identified as Steven Mitchell.
Hill is now charged with manslaughter.
Police add this is still an active investigation and are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of Bluffer’s Park or the marina area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 19.
