Andre De Grasse qualifies for men's 100m sprint final

Andre De Grasse has advanced to the final of the men’s 100m sprint at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Markham, Ont., sprinter, running in lane six, finished in a near photo finish with American sprinter Fred Kerley in his semifinal heat. His time of 9.98 was just 2-100ths of a second behind Kerley, who crossed the line in 9.96 seconds.

De Grasse’s semifinal time was 7-100ths slower than his season-best time of 9.91 which he ran on Saturday in the opening heats. Overall, his semifinal time was seventh fastest among the eight men who qualified for the final.

The top two finishers in each of the three semifinal heats along with the next two fastest qualifiers advanced to the final, which is scheduled for 8:50 am ET/5:50 am PT.

De Grasse will be going for his fourth career Olympic medal and looking to become the first male athlete to win a medal at these Games for Canada, which have so far been dominated by female athletes.