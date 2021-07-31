Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Penny Oleksiak makes history as Canada swims to bronze in medley relay
by the canadian press
Posted Jul 31, 2021 10:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2021 at 11:11 pm EDT
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil, left to right, Sydney Pickrem, Kylie Masse and Penny Oleksiak, in the water, celebrate a bronze medal in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
TOKYO – Canada’s women capped Olympic swimming with a bronze medal in the medley relay Sunday and produced a historic seventh career medal for Penny Oleksiak.
Kyle Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sydney Pickrem of Clearwater, Fla., Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont. and Toronto’s Oleksiak touched in 3:52.60, a Canadian record.
Australia finished first with an Olympic-record 3:51.60 and the U.S. claimed silver.
Oleksiak swam the anchor freestyle leg into the history books as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. The 21-year-old surpassed speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater-cyclist Clara Hughes at six medals apiece.
Masse led Canada off in backstroke followed by Pickrem’s breaststroke leg and Mac Neil in butterfly.
Mac Neil, 21, also captured 100-metre butterfly gold. She and Oleksiak took silver in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay on the first day of finals.
Most medals won by a Canadian at the Olympic Games (both summer and winter):
Penny Oleksiak (7) – Swimming – 2016: 100 freestyle (gold), 100 butterfly (silver), 4×100 freestyle (bronze), 4×200 relay (bronze); 2020: 4×100 freestyle (silver); 200 freestyle (bronze); 4x100m Medley Relay (bronze) .
Clara Hughes (6) – Cycling – 1996: Individual road race (bronze), Individual road time trial (bronze); Speedskating (long track) – 2002: 5,000 (bronze); 2006 – 5,000 (gold), team pursuit (silver); 2010 – 5,000 (bronze).
Cindy Klassen (6) – Speedskating (long track) – 2002: 3,000 (bronze); 2006: 1,500 (gold), 1,000 (silver), 3,000 (bronze), 5,000 (bronze), team pursuit (silver).
Jayna Hefford (5) – Hockey – 1998 (silver); 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
Leslie Thompson-Willie (5) – Rowing – 1984: fours with cox (silver); 1992: eights with cox (gold); 1996: eights with cox (silver); 2000: eights with cox (bronze); 2012: eights with cox (silver).
Hayley Wickenheiser (5) – Hockey – 1998 (silver); 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
Philip Edwards (5) – Track – 1928: 4×400 relay (bronze); 1932: 800 (bronze), 1,500 (bronze), 4×400 relay (bronze); 1936: 800 (bronze).
Marc Gagnon (5) – Speedskating (short track) – 1994: 1,000 (bronze); 1998: 5,000 relay (gold); 2002 – 500 (gold), 1,500 (bronze), 5,000 relay (bronze).
Francois-Louis Tremblay (5) – Speedskating (short track) – 2002: 5,000 relay (gold); 2006: 500 (silver), 5,000 relay (silver); 2010: 500 (bronze), 5,000 relay (gold).
Kathleen Heddle (4) – Rowing – 1992: double sculls (gold), quad sculls (bronze); 1996: coxless pairs (gold); eights with cox (gold)
Emilie Heymans (4) – Diving – 2000: 10-metre synchronized (silver); 2004 – 10-metre synchronized (bronze); 2008: 10-metre platform (silver); 2012 – Three-metre synchronized (bronze).
Marnie McBean (4) – Rowing – 1992: double sculls (gold), quad sculls (bronze); 1996: coxless pairs (gold); eights with cox (gold).
Caroline Ouellette (4) – Hockey – 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
Tania Vicent (4) – Speedskating (short-track) – 1998: 3,000 relay (bronze); 2002: 3,000 relay (bronze); 2006: 3,000 relay (silver); 2010: 3,000 relay (silver).
Gaetan Boucher (4) – Speedskating (long track) – 1980: 1,000 (silver); 1984: 1,000 (gold), 1,500 (gold), 500 (bronze).
Victor Davis (4) – Swimming – 1984: 200 breast-stroke (gold), 100 breast-stroke (silver), 4×100 medley (silver); 1988: 4×100 medley relay (silver).
Charles Hamelin (4) – Speedskating (short track) – 2010: 500 (gold), 5,000 relay (gold); 2006: 5,000 relay (silver); 2014: 1,500 (gold).
Denny Morrison (4) – Speedskating (long track) – 2006: Team pursuit (silver); 2010: Team pursuit (gold); 2014: 1,000 (silver), 1,500 (bronze).
Adam van Koeverden (4) – Kayaking – 2004: K-1 500 (gold), K-1 1,000 (bronze); 2008: K-1 500 (silver); 2012: K-1 1,000 (silver).
{* loginWidget *}