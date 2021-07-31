Loading articles...

Penny Oleksiak makes history as Canada swims to bronze in medley relay

Last Updated Jul 31, 2021 at 11:11 pm EDT

Canada's Maggie Mac Neil, left to right, Sydney Pickrem, Kylie Masse and Penny Oleksiak, in the water, celebrate a bronze medal in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TOKYO – Canada’s women capped Olympic swimming with a bronze medal in the medley relay Sunday and produced a historic seventh career medal for Penny Oleksiak.

Kyle Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sydney Pickrem of Clearwater, Fla., Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont. and Toronto’s Oleksiak touched in 3:52.60, a Canadian record.

Australia finished first with an Olympic-record 3:51.60 and the U.S. claimed silver.

Oleksiak swam the anchor freestyle leg into the history books as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history. The 21-year-old surpassed speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater-cyclist Clara Hughes at six medals apiece.

Masse led Canada off in backstroke followed by Pickrem’s breaststroke leg and Mac Neil in butterfly.

Mac Neil, 21, also captured 100-metre butterfly gold. She and Oleksiak took silver in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay on the first day of finals.

 

 

 

Most medals won by a Canadian at the Olympic Games (both summer and winter):

  • Penny Oleksiak (7) – Swimming – 2016: 100 freestyle (gold), 100 butterfly (silver), 4×100 freestyle (bronze), 4×200 relay (bronze); 2020: 4×100 freestyle (silver); 200 freestyle (bronze); 4x100m Medley Relay (bronze) .
  • Clara Hughes (6) – Cycling – 1996: Individual road race (bronze), Individual road time trial (bronze); Speedskating (long track) – 2002: 5,000 (bronze); 2006 – 5,000 (gold), team pursuit (silver); 2010 – 5,000 (bronze).
  • Cindy Klassen (6) – Speedskating (long track) – 2002: 3,000 (bronze); 2006: 1,500 (gold), 1,000 (silver), 3,000 (bronze), 5,000 (bronze), team pursuit (silver).
  • Jayna Hefford (5) – Hockey – 1998 (silver); 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
  • Leslie Thompson-Willie (5) – Rowing – 1984: fours with cox (silver); 1992: eights with cox (gold); 1996: eights with cox (silver); 2000: eights with cox (bronze); 2012: eights with cox (silver).
  • Hayley Wickenheiser (5) – Hockey – 1998 (silver); 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
  • Philip Edwards (5) – Track – 1928: 4×400 relay (bronze); 1932: 800 (bronze), 1,500 (bronze), 4×400 relay (bronze); 1936: 800 (bronze).
  • Marc Gagnon (5) – Speedskating (short track) – 1994: 1,000 (bronze); 1998: 5,000 relay (gold); 2002 – 500 (gold), 1,500 (bronze), 5,000 relay (bronze).
  • Francois-Louis Tremblay (5) – Speedskating (short track) – 2002: 5,000 relay (gold); 2006: 500 (silver), 5,000 relay (silver); 2010: 500 (bronze), 5,000 relay (gold).
  • Kathleen Heddle (4) – Rowing – 1992: double sculls (gold), quad sculls (bronze); 1996: coxless pairs (gold); eights with cox (gold)
  • Emilie Heymans (4) – Diving – 2000: 10-metre synchronized (silver); 2004 – 10-metre synchronized (bronze); 2008: 10-metre platform (silver); 2012 – Three-metre synchronized (bronze).
  • Marnie McBean (4) – Rowing – 1992: double sculls (gold), quad sculls (bronze); 1996: coxless pairs (gold); eights with cox (gold).
  • Caroline Ouellette (4) – Hockey – 2002 (gold); 2006 (gold); 2010 (gold); 2014 (gold).
  • Tania Vicent (4) – Speedskating (short-track) – 1998: 3,000 relay (bronze); 2002: 3,000 relay (bronze); 2006: 3,000 relay (silver); 2010: 3,000 relay (silver).
  • Gaetan Boucher (4) – Speedskating (long track) – 1980: 1,000 (silver); 1984: 1,000 (gold), 1,500 (gold), 500 (bronze).
  • Victor Davis (4) – Swimming – 1984: 200 breast-stroke (gold), 100 breast-stroke (silver), 4×100 medley (silver); 1988: 4×100 medley relay (silver).
  • Charles Hamelin (4) – Speedskating (short track) – 2010: 500 (gold), 5,000 relay (gold); 2006: 5,000 relay (silver); 2014: 1,500 (gold).
  • Denny Morrison (4) – Speedskating (long track) – 2006: Team pursuit (silver); 2010: Team pursuit (gold); 2014: 1,000 (silver), 1,500 (bronze).
  • Adam van Koeverden (4) – Kayaking – 2004: K-1 500 (gold), K-1 1,000 (bronze); 2008: K-1 500 (silver); 2012: K-1 1,000 (silver).
