Ontario reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 5th straight daily increase

For the fifth straight day the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to climb.

Provincial officials confirmed 258 new infection on Saturday – the highest single-day total since July 1.

Health officials reported 226 new cases Friday and 218 on Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has now climbed to 182. It was sitting at 151 two weeks ago.

There were 53 new infections reported in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 28 in the Waterloo region and 26 in Peel Region.

An additional six deaths from the virus were reported, raising the provincial total to 9,345.

The province says it administered 81,590 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. A total of more than 19.4 million Ontarians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine with just over 8.9 million, or 69 per cent of people 12-plus having been fully vaccinated to date.

A total of 19,112 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. That is a slight increase from the previous day of 1.1 per cent.