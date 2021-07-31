Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Multiple brands of frozen mango recalled due to Hep A contamination
by News Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2021 10:55 am EDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for multiple brands of frozen mangoes due to a potential hepatitis A contamination. CFIA/HO
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for multiple brands of frozen mangoes due to a potential hepatitis A contamination.
The
affected brands included in the recall include:
Nature’s Touch Frozen Mangoes (2kg)
Compliments Mango Mania (600 g)
Irresistibles Mango Chunks (600g)
President’s Choice Mango Chunks (600g)
These products all have “best before November 2022” written on their packages and consumers are advised that they should not consume these products. Instead the CFIA is recommending throwing out the fruit or returning it to were they were purchased.
The recall was flagged after an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
Food that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A virus may not seem spoiled by smell or look, but consumption could still cause sickness. The illness is usually mild, beginning from 15 to 50 days after contaminated food is eaten.
While infection may go away by itself after a week or two, it can also last up to six months in some people. This virus can cause inflammation of the liver and symptoms such as fever, low appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, jaundice that causes yellowing of the skin and whites in the eyes.
