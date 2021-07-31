Loading articles...

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough parking lot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2021 at 6:46 pm EDT

Toronto police say a child has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, police said the child died of their injuries at the scene.

The age and sex of the child have not been released by investigators.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

