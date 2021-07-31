Andre De Grasse cruises into Olympic 100m semifinal with season-best time

Andre De Grasse is on to the semifinal of the men’s 100-metre race in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

De Grasse posted a Heat 5 best time of 9.91 on Saturday to earn a spot in the next round, scheduled for Sunday. His time was just 0.01 off his personal best set at the 2019 world championships.

The Canadian record of 9.84, shared by Olympic champion Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin.

With the retirement of Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, there will be a new Olympic champion crowned in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Markham, Ont., native is looking for his fourth-career Olympic medal. He earned bronze in the 100-metre race in Rio, as well as in the men’s 4×100 relay. De Grasse also won silver in the men’s 200-metre event in 2016.

Bismark Boateng of Toronto and Gavin Smellie of Brampton, Ont., both failed to advance out of their respective heats.

