York Region mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

A warning out of York Region after a mosquito trapped revealed a positive test of West Nile virus.

The municipality says the trap is located in Markham near Steeles Avenue East and Bayview Avenue.

Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, says health officials monitor West Nile virus activity by setting mosquito traps and testing for the disease.

“West Nile virus can cause serious illness and is passed to humans if they are bitten by an infected mosquito,” said Kurji.

“Although the chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito is rare, residents are advised to take precautions when outside in the early morning and evening to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the chance of getting West Nile virus.”

York Region says there are preventative measures that can be taken to reduce mosquito activity around homes.

They urge residents to clean or remove standing water sources, including birdbaths and flowerpots. Emptying containers, clogged eavestroughs, swimming pool covers and outdoor toys like sand and water playsets or kiddie pools are also essential.

“Ensure the window screens on your home are tight-fitting and in good repair,” says Kurji.

Most people (8 out of 10) infected with the West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with febrile illness due to the West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Only about 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness.

York Region Public Health uses larvicide in catch basins to control mosquito breeding along Regional and municipal roads and in other stagnant public water sources.

Private backyard catch basins are also treated upon request.

See your healthcare provider if you develop the symptoms described above.