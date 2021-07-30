What's open, closed this August long weekend

July is almost over, and that means the August Civic holiday is right around the corner. That also means ample closures across the City and GTA.

Similar to most holidays, Canada Post offices and city hall will be closed. The same can be said for some banks and libraries.

The TTC will operate on its holiday service schedule as of Monday. As a result, TTC routes will run on a Sunday service schedule and start at 6:00 a.m. Routes that do not typically run on Sundays will not be in service on the Civic holiday.

Several Ontario LCBO stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. though some specific locations will be closed. Approximately 200 Beer Stores will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Most grocery stores will be open but could be on limited hours. Movie theatres, such as Cineplex, will stay open.

And if you’re headed to cottage country, brace yourself, as it’s going to be cooler than usual. Daytime highs will only be reaching the lower 20s for southern areas and hover around the teens across cottage country.

There will be some sun to kick the weekend off on Saturday, but southern and central Ontario will quickly become cloudy, increasing the threat of rain late into the evening hours. Tune in to 680 NEWS for the details on the long and short-range forecast.

Malls:

Square One – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fairview Mall – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sherway Gardens – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bramalea City Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dufferin Mall – 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Attractions:

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Splash Works 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Regular hours Monday)

Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CN Tower: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Monday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Monday)

Gardiner Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ActiveTO: